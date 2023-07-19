PM Kisan 14th instalment to be released on July 27: Check steps to apply and more

PM Kisan: The government released the 13th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) in February 2023 and now farmers are waiting for the next or 14th instalment of the scheme.

The government will release the 14th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) on July 27, 2023. According to the official Twitter Handle of the PM KISAN scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the instalment to over 8.5 crore farmers and interact with them on July 27, 2023 in Sikar, Rajasthan.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme , all landholding farmers' families are provided the financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000.

PM Kisan is a central sector scheme that provides income support to all landholding farmers' families in the country to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs. Under the scheme, the entire financial liability towards transfer of benefit to targeted beneficiaries is borne by the government.

All landholding farmers' families, who have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

Eligible farmers can check the status with these steps:

Step 1:

Visit pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the home page

Step 3: Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.

Step 4: Click on ‘Get Data’

Step 5: The status of the instalment will be displayed

Here are the steps to apply for the 14th instalment online:

Step 1: Visit pmkisan.gov.in official website and go to Farmer’s corner

Step 2: Click on New Farmer Registration and enter your Aadhaar number and fill the captcha

Step 3: Now enter details and click on 'Yes'

Step 4: Fill in the information asked in the PM Kisan application form 2023, save it and take a printout for future reference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 13th instalment of PM-KISAN Yojana (Scheme) in February.

The government has recently launched a face authentification feature in the PM-KISAN Yojana (Scheme) app, enabling beneficiary farmers to complete their e-KYC process by scanning their face on mobile phones instead of using one-time password or fingerprints. Until now, e-KYC of the PM-Kisan beneficiaries used to be done through either biometrics at a designated centre or one-time passwords sent to mobile phone numbers linked with Aadhaar.

According to the PM Kisan website, "eKYC is MANDATORY for PM KISAN Registered Farmers.