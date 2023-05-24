PM Kisan 14th instalment likely to be released soon: Check steps to apply and more

PM Kisan: The government released the 13th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) in February 2023 and now farmers are waiting for the next or 14th instalment of the scheme.
The government is likely to release the 14th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) between May 26 and May 31, 2023, according to media reports. However, there is no official announcement regarding this. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, all landholding farmers' families are provided with a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000.
The government released the 13th instalment of the scheme on February 27, 2023.
Many farmers were not able to get the money for the 13th instalment, owing to incomplete verification. A large number of these farmers have now got their verification process completed. These farmers would now get Rs 4,000 instead of Rs 2,000.
More about the PM Kisan scheme
PM Kisan is a central sector scheme that provides income support to all landholding farmers' families in the country to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs.
Under the scheme, the entire financial liability towards the transfer of benefits to targeted beneficiaries is borne by the government. All landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefits under the scheme.
According to the PM Kisan website, "eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers.
Steps to apply for the 14th instalment online
Step 1: Visit pmkisan.gov.in official website and go to Farmer’s corner
Step 2: Click on New Farmer Registration and enter your Aadhaar number and fill the captcha
Step 3: Now enter details and click on 'Yes'
Step 4: Fill in the information asked in the PM Kisan application form 2023, save it and take a printout for future reference
Steps to check eligibility for receiving the instalment
Step 1: Visit pmkisan.gov.in
Step 2: Select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the home page
Step 3: Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.
Step 4: Click on ‘Get Data’
Step 5: The status of the instalment will be displayed
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Ace the UPSC Prelims 2023 through efficient time management— here'r some tips for last-minute preparation
May 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Being Agrarian: Sustainable palm oil holds promise for current and future food security in India
May 24, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Investors' View: Wider participation in equity markets could enable more equitable distribution of wealth
May 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Explained | Why the legal status of abortion pill mifepristone hangs in the balance
May 23, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read