PM Kisan 14th instalment likely to be released soon: Check steps to apply and more

PM Kisan: The government released the 13th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) in February 2023 and now farmers are waiting for the next or 14th instalment of the scheme.

The government is likely to release the 14th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) between May 26 and May 31, 2023, according to media reports. However, there is no official announcement regarding this. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, all landholding farmers' families are provided with a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000.

The government released the 13th instalment of the scheme on February 27, 2023.

Many farmers were not able to get the money for the 13th instalment, owing to incomplete verification. A large number of these farmers have now got their verification process completed. These farmers would now get Rs 4,000 instead of Rs 2,000.

More about the PM Kisan scheme

PM Kisan is a central sector scheme that provides income support to all landholding farmers' families in the country to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs.

Under the scheme, the entire financial liability towards the transfer of benefits to targeted beneficiaries is borne by the government. All landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefits under the scheme.

According to the PM Kisan website, " eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers.

Steps to apply for the 14th instalment online

Step 1: Visit pmkisan.gov.in official website and go to Farmer’s corner

Step 2: Click on New Farmer Registration and enter your Aadhaar number and fill the captcha

Step 3: Now enter details and click on 'Yes'

Step 4: Fill in the information asked in the PM Kisan application form 2023, save it and take a printout for future reference

Steps to check eligibility for receiving the instalment

Step 1: Visit pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the home page

Step 3: Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.

Step 4: Click on ‘Get Data’

Step 5: The status of the instalment will be displayed

ALSO READ | PM Kisan update: Steps to voluntary surrender benefits online