PM Kisan 14th instalment likely to be released soon: Check steps to apply and more

PM Kisan: The government released the 13th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) in February 2023 and now farmers are waiting for the next or 14th instalment of the scheme.

The government is likely to release the 14th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) between May 26 and May 31, 2023, according to media reports. However, there is no official announcement regarding this. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, all landholding farmers' families are provided with a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000.

The government released the 13th instalment of the scheme on February 27, 2023.

Many farmers were not able to get the money for the 13th instalment, owing to incomplete verification. A large number of these farmers have now got their verification process completed. These farmers would now get Rs 4,000 instead of Rs 2,000.