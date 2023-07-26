PM Kisan 14th instalment to be released tomorrow: How to check eligibility

PM Kisan update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the instalment to over 8.5 crore farmers and interact with them on July 27, 2023 in Sikar, Rajasthan.

The government will release the 14th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) on Thursday, July 27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the instalment to over 8.5 crore farmers and interact with them on July 27, 2023 in Sikar, Rajasthan.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme , all landholding farmers' families are provided the financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000.

This is a central sector scheme that provides income support to all landholding farmers' families in the country to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs. Under the scheme, the entire financial liability towards transfer of benefit to targeted beneficiaries is borne by the government.

All landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

In reply to a written question recently, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the number of beneficiaries has increased from 3.16 crore in the first period (December 2018-March 2019) to over 8 crore in the 13th period (December 2022 - March 2023).

The government released the 13th instalment of the scheme on February 27, 2023.

Steps to apply for the 14th instalment online

Step 1: Visit pmkisan.gov.in official website and go to Farmer’s corner

Step 2: Click on New Farmer Registration and enter your Aadhaar number and fill the captcha

Step 3: Now enter details and click on 'Yes'

Step 4: Fill in the information asked in the PM Kisan application form 2023, save it and take a printout for future reference

How to check eligibility for PM Kisan 14th instalment

Step 1: Visit pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the home page

Step 3: Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.

Step 4: Click on ‘Get Data’

Step 5. The status of the instalment will be displayed