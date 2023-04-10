PM Kisan 14th installment: Release date, steps to apply and more

PM Kisan is a central sector scheme that provides income support to all landholding farmers' families in the country to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs.

The government is likely to release the 14th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) between April 2023 and July 2023. However, there is no official announcement by the government regarding this. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, all landholding farmers' families are provided the financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000.

Here are the steps to apply for 14th installment online:

Step 1:

Visit pmkisan.gov.in official website and go to farmer’s corner

Step 2: Click on New Farmer Registration and enter Aadhar number and fill captcha

Step 3: Now enter details and click on 'Yes'

Step 4: Fill the information asked in the PM Kisan application form 2023, save it and take a print out for future reference

Under the scheme, the entire financial liability towards transfer of benefit to targeted beneficiaries is borne by the government. All landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

Eligible farmers can check the status with these steps:

Step 1: Visit pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the home page

Step 3: Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.

Step 4: Click on ‘Get Data’

Step 5: The status of the installment will be displayed