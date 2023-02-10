English
PM Kisan 13th instalment — Check process to complete KYC and release date here

PM Kisan 13th instalment — Check process to complete KYC and release date here

PM Kisan 13th instalment — Check process to complete KYC and release date here
By Anshul  Feb 10, 2023 1:42:23 PM IST (Published)

The government is likely to release the 13th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) between January to March. However, there has been no official announcement by the government regarding this. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, all landholding farmers' families are provided the financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000.

The beneficiary farmers who are eligible to receive the 13th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) should update their e-KYC by February 10 i.e. today. According to the PM Kisan website, "eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal. Or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC."
How to complete PM Kisan's e-KYC process online?
Step 1: Visit PM Kisan's official website and click on the eKYC option
Step 2: Enter the Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card
Step 3: Once OTP is received, enter it. The eKYC will be completed upon successful verification
How to complete PM Kisan's e-KYC process offline?
PM Kisan eKYC can also be done offline using biometric authentication. This can be done by visiting the nearest Common Service Center (CSC).
When will 13th installment be released?
The government is likely to release the 13th instalment of the PM Kisan before Holi. However, there has been no official announcement by the government regarding this. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, all landholding farmers' families are provided the financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000.
PM Kisan is a central sector scheme that provides income support to all landholding farmers' families in the country to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs. Under the scheme, the entire financial liability towards transfer of benefit to targeted beneficiaries is borne by the government.
