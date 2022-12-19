PM Kisan 13th instalment: Check details and release date

The 13th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (scheme) is likely to be released soon.

Beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana are likely to receive the 13th instalment of Rs 2,000 in their bank accounts soon. The instalment will be disbursed for the December to March period. So far, 12 instalments have been given out under the scheme with an outlay of Rs 75,000 crore. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a Centre-sponsored scheme that benefits approximately 12 crore farming households. As per the scheme Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three instalments to the bank accounts of farmers.

PM Kisan 13th Instalment release date

Farmers can check their beneficiary status to confirm their eligibility for the 13th instalment. Here is how to check the beneficiary status for PM Kisan

Step 1: Go to the official website of the scheme at Go to the official website of the scheme at pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’ displayed under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the home page

Step 3: Enter your registered Aadhaar number or bank account number to log in to the portal.

Step 4: Find and click on the option ‘Get Data’

Step 5. The status of your PM Kisan instalment will be displayed on the screen

Farmers can also call on the toll-free number 155261 to know about their account status.

Under the PM Kisan scheme, it is mandatory for all PM Kisan registered farmers to complete eKYC in order to receive the 13th instalment amount.

OTP Based eKYC can be done from the PMKISAN Portal or farmers can reach the nearest CSC centres for Biometric based eKYC.

Here is how to do e-KYC for PM Kisan online.

Step 1: Go to the official PM Kisan's website and click on the eKYC option.

Step 2: Enter your Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card and PM Kisan account.

Step 3: An OTP will be sent to the registered number. Enter the OTP in the given field and your eKYC will be completed upon successful verification.