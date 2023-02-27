Good news for farmers ahead of Holi — PM Kisan 13th installment to be released today

PM Kisan is a central sector scheme that provides income support to all landholding farmers' families in the country to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs.

Ahead of Holi, the government will release the 13th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) on February 27 i.e. today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will disburse cash worth Rs 16,800 crore to nearly 80 million farmers under the scheme for agriculturists in Karnataka’s Belagavi, an official statement said.

PM Kisan is a central sector scheme that provides income support to all landholding farmers' families in the country to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs. Under the scheme, the entire financial liability towards transfer of benefit to targeted beneficiaries is borne by the government.

Eligible landowning farmer families get financial support of Rs 6,000 per year, which is paid in three instalments of Rs 2,000.

The scheme was launched in February 2019 but is being implemented with effect from December 2018.

Eligible farmers can check the status with these steps.

Step 1: Visit pmkisan.gov.in .

Step 2: Select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.

Step 4: Click on ‘Get Data’.

Step 5: The status of the instalment will be displayed.

In order to receive the latest installment of Rs 2,000, farmers also need to link their Aadhaar with their PM Kisan accounts as it is now mandatory for all beneficiaries to update eKYC on the PM Kisan website.

The 11th and 12th instalments under the PM-KISAN scheme were released in May and October 2022.

The PM-KISAN scheme has already provided significant benefits to farmers across the country, and this latest instalment will further boost their incomes and contribute to the growth of the agriculture sector, the statement said.

Till now, over Rs 2.25 lakh crore of funds have been disbursed under the scheme to more than 11 crore farmer families, primarily small and marginal farmers.