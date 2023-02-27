homepersonal finance NewsPM Kisan 13th installment released: Steps to check your name in new beneficiary list

PM Kisan 13th installment released: Steps to check your name in new beneficiary list

2 Min(s) Read

By Anshul  Feb 27, 2023 4:56:10 PM IST (Published)

Under the PM Kisan scheme, the government provides income support to all landholding farmer families in the country to help them meet their agricultural, financial as well as home needs. Eligible landowning farmer families get financial support of Rs 6,000 per year, which is paid in three instalments of Rs 2,000.

The government on Monday released the 13th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) days ahead of Holi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the disbursal of cash worth Rs 16,800 crore to nearly 80 million farmers under the scheme for agriculturists in Karnataka’s Belagavi.

Steps to check eligible farmers name in the new beneficiary list
Step 1: Visit pmkisan.gov.in
Step 2: Select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the home page. Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat.
Step 3: Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.
Step 4: Click on ‘Get Data’
Step 5. The status of the instalment will be displayed
In order to receive the latest installment of Rs 2000, farmers also need to link their Aadhaar with their PM Kisan accounts as it is now mandatory for all beneficiaries to update eKYC on the PM Kisan website.
The 11th and 12th instalments under the PM-KISAN scheme were released in May and October 2022.
