    Homepersonal finance News

    PM Kisan 12th installment: Here’s what to do if you haven’t received Rs 2,000

    Under the PM-KISAN scheme, all landholding farmers' families are provided the financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 12th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) on October 17. However, there may be instances when an eligible farmer may not receive the installment.
    If that is the case, he/she can register the complain at the PM Kisan helpdesk. The helpline numbers are 011-24300606 and 155261. There's also a toll free number available- 18001155266.
    Alternatively, farmer can email at pmkisan-ict@gov.in. or pmkisan-funds@gov.in in order to register grievances.
    Before complaining, farmer should, however, check if his/her name is mentioned in the beneficiary list or not.
    Here are the steps to do so:
    Step 1: Visit pmkisan.gov.in
    Step 2: Select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the home page. Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat.
    Step 3: Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.
    Step 4: Click on ‘Get Data’
    Step 5: The status of the instalment will be displayed
    According to the PM Kisan documents, the beneficiaries, whose names are uploaded on  the portal by the concerned state/UT governments in a particular 4-monthly period, shall be entitled to receive the benefit for that period with effect from that 4-monthly period itself.
    "lf they do not receive the payment of installment pertaining to that 4-monthly period and subsequent installments for any reason, except due to rejection for falling within the exclusion criteria, they are entitled to receive the benefits of all the due installments as and when the cause of delay is removed/resolved," the document read.
    One of the reasons for beneficiaries not receiving the PM Kisan installment may be failure to follow e-KYC norms. The government has made it mandatory for all PM Kisan Yojana beneficiaries to complete the e-KYC process.
    PM Kisan is a central sector scheme that provides income support to all landholding farmers' families in the country to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs. Under the scheme, the entire financial liability towards transfer of benefit to targeted beneficiaries is borne by the government.
    Under the PM-KISAN scheme, all landholding farmers' families are provided the financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000.
    All landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags

    Farmerspersonal financePM Kisan Yojana (PMKY)PM-KISANPradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi

