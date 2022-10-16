    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Good news for farmers ahead of Diwali — PM Kisan 12th installment to be released on Oct 17

    Under the PM Kisan scheme, the government provides income support to all landholding farmer families in the country to help them meet their agricultural, financial as well as home needs.

    Ahead of Diwali, the government will release the 12th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) on October 17 i.e. tomorrow.
    "The government has so far transferred Rs 25 lakh crore through direct benefit transfer," aid Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said while launching Digital Banking Units (DBUs) across India via video conferencing.
    Eligible landowning farmer families get financial support of Rs 6,000 per year, which is paid in three instalments of Rs 2,000.
    Eligible farmers can check the status with these steps:
    Step 1: Visit pmkisan.gov.in
    Step 2: Select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the home page
    Step 3: Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.
    Step 4: Click on ‘Get Data’
    Step 5. The status of the instalment will be displayed
    However, farmers who are yet to complete their eKYC will not receive the 12th instalment amount.
    According to the PM Kisan website, "eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal. Or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC."
    How to complete PM Kisan's e-KYC process online?
    Step 1: Visit PM Kisan's official website and click on the eKYC option
    Step 2: Enter the Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card
    Step 3: Once OTP is received, enter it. The eKYC will be completed upon successful verification
    How to complete PM Kisan's e-KYC process offline?
    PM Kisan eKYC can also be done offline using biometric authentication. This can be done by visiting the nearest Common Service Center (CSC).
