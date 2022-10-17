Diwali bonanza | PM Kisan 12th installment released: How to check your name in the new beneficiary list?

Mini
The government on Monday released the 12th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) days ahead of Diwali.
Under the PM Kisan scheme, the government provides income support to all landholding farmer families in the country to help them meet their agricultural, financial as well as home needs. Eligible landowning farmer families get financial support of Rs 6,000 per year, which is paid in three instalments of Rs 2,000.
Steps to check eligible farmers name in the new beneficiary list
Step 1: Visit pmkisan.gov.in
Step 2: Select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the home page. Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat.
Step 3: Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.
Step 4: Click on ‘Get Data’
Step 5. The status of the instalment will be displayed
In order to receive the latest installment of Rs 2000, farmers also need to link their Aadhaar with their PM Kisan accounts as it is now mandatory for all beneficiaries to update eKYC on the PM Kisan website.
Steps to update eKYC on the PM Kisan website
Step 1: Visit official website of PM-Kisan.
Step 2: Click on eKYC option available on the right top corner of the page
Step 3: Enter the Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and click 'search'
Step 4: Enter mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card
Step 5: Click 'Get OTP' and enter the OTP in the specified field
