With massive layoffs and pay cuts over the last one year, the COVID-19 pandemic has proven financial crisis for many households. The second wave has only made things worse.

It is during such times that we realise the importance of financial planning. But remember, it is never too late.

According to Rishab Mehta, Founder and CEO of GrayQuest, there is no better time than now to take a hard look at finances and prepare and plan for a much secure future of your child.

How does one plan?

Planning from an early age is the answer, says Mehta.

"The upbringing of children demands a lot of planning for their bright future, including which school she/he will be studying, or where they would want to go for higher studies. The best time to begin is when the child is born," he suggests.

“Through a proper financial planning one can always ensure the availability of sufficient funds and financing options. For example: Assuming that he/she goes to college at the age of 18, parents will have almost two decades to set up the fund to meet their child's needs. The impact of compounded growth would make it possible to achieve this aim with small and timely contributions,” Mehta explains.

Is there any shortcut for this type of planning?

Mehta strictly says that shortcuts are not the best solution.

“In order to safeguard one’s future and life, it is essential to have the foresight for long-term planning,” he adds.

What are the things to consider while planning finances for a child's future?

There are multiple things that need to be considered while planning finances. Here’s a list of a few important ones:

Prioritise goals

It is very important to set and prioritise goals in a feasible manner to achieve the desired target.

“To be better equipped for their child’s future, parents should ensure that they cover each goal with a separate plan to ensure they invest enough to secure their child’s future,” he explains.

Start small and step up

Investing can start with the smallest amount possible.

Mehta stresses that the idea should be to start investing and then gradually step up. While investing for a child’s future/education, the approach should be to increase savings/investments as the income increases.

Review plan on a regular basis

One should review their financial strategies and plans at equal intervals.

"Parents who review and modify their child’s education fund planning as and when required, are more likely to account for the factors that may erode their potential savings for their child’s fund in the future," says Mehta.