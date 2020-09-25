Personal Finance Planning to set up a 'Sukanya Samriddhi Account' for your girl child? Here's all you need to know Updated : September 25, 2020 03:32 PM IST The Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA), one of the savings scheme offered by India Post, is a deposit scheme for the girl child. Currently, interest at the rate of 7.6 percent are available on the investment in the Sukanya Samriddhi Account at designated post office branches. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.