  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Planning to open fixed deposit account? Here are 4 things to consider before investing

Updated : August 27, 2020 04:18 PM IST

Fixed deposits (FDs), also known as term deposits, are one of the best options for people looking for an assured income as they are risk-free.
In FDs, a lump sum amount is locked-in for a specific period. Investors can choose tenure usually in the range of 7 days to 10 years.
FDs are offered by commercial banks, small finance banks as well as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).
Planning to open fixed deposit account? Here are 4 things to consider before investing

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

HAL OFS subscribed 1.60 times on Day 1; government to use greenshoe option

HAL OFS subscribed 1.60 times on Day 1; government to use greenshoe option

Sebi extends timeline for implementation of procedural guidelines for proxy advisors to Jan 1

Sebi extends timeline for implementation of procedural guidelines for proxy advisors to Jan 1

Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 1,274 cr highway project in Karnataka from NHAI

Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 1,274 cr highway project in Karnataka from NHAI

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement