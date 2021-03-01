  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance

Planning to invest in sovereign gold bonds? Here's all you need to know

Updated : March 01, 2021 11:44 AM IST

The twelfth tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) scheme for 2020-21 opened for subscription on Sunday.
The issue price for the same has been fixed at Rs 4,662 per gram of the yellow metal.
Online subscribers can however secure these bonds at a discount of Rs 50 per gram.
Planning to invest in sovereign gold bonds? Here's all you need to know

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus LIVE: India's COVID-19 cases surpass 1.11 crore; death toll reaches 1,57,157

Coronavirus LIVE: India's COVID-19 cases surpass 1.11 crore; death toll reaches 1,57,157

Maruti Suzuki total Feb sales rise 11.8% to 1.64 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki total Feb sales rise 11.8% to 1.64 lakh units

Godrej Properties buys 1.5 acre land parcels worth Rs 166 cr for residential proj in Mumbai

Godrej Properties buys 1.5 acre land parcels worth Rs 166 cr for residential proj in Mumbai

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement