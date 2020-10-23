Personal Finance Planning to invest in gold this festival season? Here's what you need to keep in mind Updated : October 23, 2020 08:31 PM IST As festival season is around the corner, people may be looking to buy gold, which is considered auspicious in Indian tradition. Most often, individuals buy jewellery on such occasions, or in case if the purchase, is for investment purposes, then a gold coin or bar tends to be the preferred option. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.