Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS), a type of mutual fund, is one of the most popular investment avenues for tax savings. One can claim deductions of as much as Rs 1.5 lakh through contributions made in the ELSS funds. ELSS can be invested using both Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) and lump sum investment options.

Along with tax planning, ELSS funds are also considered ideal for wealth creation.

According to Omkeshwar Singh, head of Rank MF, Samco Securities, ELSS category invests minimum 80 percent of the funds in equity related instruments and therefore provides good growth opportunity in long term basis.

ELSS comes with a statutory lock-in of three years, which means selecting a proper ELSS fund is very important.

Here are the factors one should consider before selecting ELSS:

Investment Strategy

Before investing in an ELSS fund, one should understand the investing strategy of the fund.

"Different ELSS funds have different portfolio compositions and different market capitalisation allocations. Considering the risk appetite, investors should choose the ELSS scheme. Like, an investor who is young and has no immediate financial goal should choose an aggressive ELSS fund having higher allocation towards small and mid-cap stocks," says Pranjal Kamra, chief executive officer, Finology.

Fund Performance

Evaluate the fund performance by checking the benchmark returns and return generated by the peers before selecting ELSS fund. Kamra advises against chasing higher returns.

"It's better to look for the funds which have consistent return history. Also analyze the risk adjusted returns of the fund. In comparison to other ELSS schemes, if the fund is able to generate similar returns or better returns with lesser risk, it's a good scheme to go for,” he suggests.

Fund Manager Track Record

Investors should also evaluate the track record of the manager to understand his strategy, skill and experience in the market. One can look at the performance of other funds managed by him and the returns generated by him across different market cycles.

Portfolio Churn Ratio

Portfolio churn ratio represents the percentage of the portfolio holdings that have changed over a time period. According to Singh, investors should choose portfolio that has low turnover/portfolio churn ratio.

"This will increase the chances of a good quality portfolio for longer duration," he added. Low portfolio churn ratio means the fund manager has high conviction in his picks.

As per Rank MF, Axis Long Term Equity is the best ELSS fund currently.