Last minute tax saving investment decisions increase the possibility of making sub-optimal investment choices. Instead, investors should review their financial position, financial goals and probable tax liability right at the beginning of the new financial year and plan their tax saving investments as per their financial goals, risk appetite and asset allocation strategy.

Here are some tax planning steps to take in FY 2021-22 for improved financial health:

Factor in compulsory payments, investments and annual income while estimating tax deductions

Repayment of interest and principal component of home loans, employees’ contribution to EPF, house rent and child’s education expenses are unavoidable; and also qualify for tax deduction under various Sections of Income Tax Act. Hence, investors should first prepare a rough estimate of their unavoidable expenses or contributions that also qualify for tax deductions. Doing so would save them from over-investing or under-investing in tax saving instruments.

While under-investing can increase your tax liability, over-investing would unnecessarily compromise your liquidity by blocking your funds in instruments involving longer lock-in period when similar but non-tax saving instruments would be available in the same asset class without any lock-in periods.

Calculate and compare tax liability under old and new tax regime

The 2020 Union Budget introduced a new tax regime with lower tax rates to reduce tax liability of tax payers unable to avail various tax deductions and exemptions available under the old tax regime. This new regime is optional and taxpayers can continue with the old tax regime, if they wish to. Those choosing the new regime should note they have to forgo numerous deductions and exemptions available under the old tax regime.

Taxpayers, especially the salaried ones who need to share their probable tax saving investments with their employers right at the beginning of the financial year, should use online tax calculators to calculate tax liability under both regimes and then, opt for the one leading to the lowest tax liability.

Do not restrict your tax saving portfolio to fixed income instruments

The risk averse nature of a sizable section of taxpayers refrains them from investing in equity oriented instruments like ELSS, NPS or ULIPs even if they offer higher returns than tax saving fixed income products like PPF, VPF, tax saving bank fixed deposits, NSC, etc over the long term. Given that equities usually beat fixed income instruments and inflation by a wide margin over the long term, ELSS and equity-oriented plans in NPS and ULIPs have the potential to build bigger corpuses for their long-term financial goals.

Moreover, the lock-in period of three years in ELSS is one of the shortest among all tax saving investment options, offering a higher degree of liquidity vis a vis traditional fixed income tax saving instruments. Hence, investors should carefully consider their risk appetite, investment horizon and asset allocation strategy and choose their tax saving investment accordingly.

Use SIP mode of investment to spread tax-saving investments throughout the year

Many taxpayers investing in ELSS to save tax under Section 80C tend to delay their tax saving investments in the hope of investing during market corrections or bearish phases. However, this strategy can backfire in case the equity market continues its upward trend till the end of the financial year without any major dips or corrections. Investors would then be forced to invest in ELSS at higher levels towards the end of the financial year.

Hence, investors should opt for the SIP mode for investing in ELSS and spread their tax-saving investments in ELSS throughout the financial year. Doing so will help them average their investments in case of corrections if any. In case of any steep correction or a bearish market phase, investors can always top-up their ELSS SIP with lump sum investments and then, either stop or pause the ELSS SIP for that financial year upon achieving the targeted tax saving investment.

Do not mix insurance with investment

Many taxpayers often tend to commit this mistake of mixing up insurance with investment and hence, end up making investments in endowment policies and moneyback policies which not only provide inadequate cover but also generate sub-optimal returns and have low liquidity features.

As the primary purpose of purchasing a life insurance policy is to provide a replacement income for your family in case of your untimely demise, make sure that your life insurance cover should be at least 10-15 times your annual income. The best insurance product to buy such large life insurance covers at very low premiums is a term insurance plan. As far as long-term wealth creation is concerned, investors should opt for ELSS as they offer higher liquidity and greater product choice to suit various risk appetite and investment philosophies.