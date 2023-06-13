Planning an early retirement? Here's how you can do it

To ensure an early retirement, one might need to make some short-term lifestyle adjustments. This can help you stay on track to meet your financial goals and ensure your investments are aligned with your changing needs and circumstances.

Early retirement is a dream for many of us. The idea of being able to retire before one achieves the age of 65 years, can be enticing, but there are multiple challenges that you can be faced with to achieve growth during the pre-retirement phase and enhancing income during post-retirement phase. To ensure a sustained income, one must distribute their investments across equities and debt using asset allocation.

While at it, it is wise to budget 15 percent or more for medical inflation. For individuals who have children, education inflation may represent 5 percent of their expenses. With such high inflation rates, it will be harder for people to save more money for retirement as they may need to use that money for their children's college or medical requirement. Another challenge one will have to strive through is the falling interest rates of small savings schemes. This means one will need a larger retirement reserve to take care of their retirement needs.

One way to achieve an early retirement is by investing in mutual funds as they offer a plethora of investment solutions for different investment needs and risk appetites. Mutual funds extend maximum exposure to equity, including riskier equity sub-categories like midcap and small cap funds, which can potentially generate high returns in the long term and are an easy route to access the stock markets and debt securities. The finest mutual fund investments for an early retirement savings are those that provide diversification benefits while lowering uncertainties.

In this article, we will discuss how mutual funds can help you achieve early retirement:

1. Start early:

Starting early is essential when investing for early retirement. Mutual funds are a long-term investment. The earlier you start investing the better it is, as the risk-taking ability is higher, and investments also tend to benefit from the time spent being invested in the market. This will help in achieving the target reserve amount faster.

2. Make the right investments: When you choose to retire early, you also lose out on the comfort of your monthly salary. While you are still earning, you have a limited period to save for retirement years. Look for mutual funds that have a consistent track record of generating returns over the long term. Additionally, look for funds with low fees and expenses to maximize your returns.

3. Increase your investment every year: Another important aspect to consider while planning for an early retirement is to consider inflation rates and your increased earnings and increasing your investment amounts too. With the rise in inflation, the amount you save or invest from your income every month may not rise at the same rate. Hence increasing the amount that you are investing for your retirement every year is advisable to keep up with the rising cost of living.

4. Actively manage your investment portfolio: Consistency is the key aspect in planning an early retirement. It is essential to invest regularly and manage your investments actively. In-order to maximise returns, it is crucial to monitor your investments. An investment made in the past, might not hold its ground in the current value and counter inflation.

To enjoy an early retirement, it is crucial to stay resolute and focused on the present. To reach the goal established for your retirement, you might also need to make some short-term lifestyle adjustments. This can help you stay on track to meet your financial goals and ensure that your investments are aligned with your changing needs and circumstances.

Note: This is a partnered post