Planning an early retirement? Here's how you can do it

To ensure an early retirement, one might need to make some short-term lifestyle adjustments. This can help you stay on track to meet your financial goals and ensure your investments are aligned with your changing needs and circumstances.

Early retirement is a dream for many of us. The idea of being able to retire before one achieves the age of 65 years, can be enticing, but there are multiple challenges that you can be faced with to achieve growth during the pre-retirement phase and enhancing income during post-retirement phase. To ensure a sustained income, one must distribute their investments across equities and debt using asset allocation.

While at it, it is wise to budget 15 percent or more for medical inflation. For individuals who have children, education inflation may represent 5 percent of their expenses. With such high inflation rates, it will be harder for people to save more money for retirement as they may need to use that money for their children's college or medical requirement. Another challenge one will have to strive through is the falling interest rates of small savings schemes. This means one will need a larger retirement reserve to take care of their retirement needs.

One way to achieve an early retirement is by investing in mutual funds as they offer a plethora of investment solutions for different investment needs and risk appetites. Mutual funds extend maximum exposure to equity, including riskier equity sub-categories like midcap and small cap funds, which can potentially generate high returns in the long term and are an easy route to access the stock markets and debt securities. The finest mutual fund investments for an early retirement savings are those that provide diversification benefits while lowering uncertainties.