Planning a foreign tour or wish to send any foreign remittance over Rs 7 lakh this year? Do it before April 1 in order to avert paying an additional 5 percent as TCS (tax collected at source), say financial analysts.

In a recent move, the Union government has proposed to impose a 5 percent tax on foreign travel packages bought from tour operators with effect from April 1, 2020. Further, 5 percent tax will be levied on remittances over Rs 7 lakh under the liberalised remittance scheme (LRS), the 2020 Union budget has proposed.

The current rule

Currently, LRS of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allows resident individuals to remit a certain amount of money during a financial year to another country for investment or expenditure. Under this scheme, all resident individuals, including minors, are allowed to freely remit up to $250,000 per financial year (April – March) for any permissible current or capital account transaction or a combination of both.

The proposed rule

In the 2020 Union budget, the government proposed TCS on foreign remittance and sale of overseas tour packages over a threshold. On foreign travel packages, tour operators will be liable to levy additional charge as TCS when the package is bought. If PAN or Aadhaar is not produced by the buyer, the TCS will be charged at 10 percent, which will otherwise be 5 percent.

What experts say

The new provisions will result in more funding requirements. Also, it will augment the compliance requirements for those responsible for deducting and depositing TCS, say experts.