Gold investment is considered as a means to bring financial security in one's portfolio. The high liquidity and inflation-beating capacity add to its ability. There are several gold investment options available in the market. The traditional gold investment mode is purchasing physical gold. However, with physical gold, people generally have to pay for associated charges. Analysts, hence, suggest going for electronic gold.

Here are 3 types of gold investments which can be considered in place of physical gold buying:

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs)

Gold ETFs are closed-end funds that require a Demat account. Gold almost equivalent of physical gold is deposited in an electronic form. These are listed on the stock exchange, where one can get real-time updates about their price. ETFs don’t have any exit loads, which means investors can buy or sell the units at any time during the market hours.

Sovereign gold bond (SGB) scheme

SGB is a certification scheme in which the RBI issues bonds on behalf of the Government of India. It comprises government securities denominated in gold wherein investors are required to pay the issue price in cash. They are substitutes for holding physical gold. Investors are required to pay the issue price in cash, and the bonds are redeemed in cash on maturity.

These bonds are sold through scheduled commercial banks (except small finance banks and payment banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognized stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, and Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd, according to RBI.

Gold mutual funds

Gold mutual funds are open-ended funds that allows the citizens to invest without a Demat account. The gold fund units are determined by way of Net Asset Value (NAV), which is disclosed at the end of the trading hours. In this scheme, experts manage the investment professionally to create wealth and reduce risks.

"They yield substantial returns to the investor. One can begin investments from Rs 1,000," as per ClearTax.