English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsPine Labs and Thomas Cook India partner to enable UPI payments to merchants from G20 nations

Pine Labs and Thomas Cook India partner to enable UPI payments to merchants from G20 nations

Pine Labs and Thomas Cook India partner to enable UPI payments to merchants from G20 nations
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anushka Sharma  Feb 23, 2023 12:47:35 PM IST (Published)

Merchant commerce omnichannel platform Pine Lab and foreign exchange service provider Thomas Cook (India) Limited announced its partnership with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to enable UPI payments to merchants for foreign nationals from G20 nations.

Pine Labs, a merchant commerce omnichannel platform, and Thomas Cook (India) Limited, a foreign exchange service provider, have partnered with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), in a pioneering initiative to ensure safe, seamless, convenient merchant payments via UPI for foreign nationals from G20 countries, the company said via an exchange filing.

Recommended Articles

View All
Deadline to increase your pension contribution nears — Five things to know before availing it

Deadline to increase your pension contribution nears — Five things to know before availing it

Feb 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Coach-Soch: Web3 opportunity for India — now or never

Coach-Soch: Web3 opportunity for India — now or never

Feb 23, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Read the full transcript of the interview with David Malpass, World Bank's outgoing president

Read the full transcript of the interview with David Malpass, World Bank's outgoing president

Feb 22, 2023 IST20 Min(s) Read

Who is Rajeev Raghuvanshi, the new Drug Controller General of India

Who is Rajeev Raghuvanshi, the new Drug Controller General of India

Feb 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


The foreign nationals from G20 countries can avail convenient merchant payments on arrival, using the Pine Lab's prepaid payment product Fave Money that allows the ability to pay digitally via UPI on their mobile phones, the company said.
"Fave Money allows travellers from G20 countries the ability to pay digitally via their mobile phone at millions of merchant establishments in India using UPI," the company added.
The prepaid payment product is issued by Pine Labs under the Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI) authorisation obtained from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).  It is powered by its proprietary issuing platform Qwikcilver and is integrated with the Fave mobile app. 
ALSO READ | Starting today, travellers from G20 countries can avail UPI facility at 3 airports
Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI, said, "With the Fave app powered by Pine Lab’s issuing platform Qwikcilver, travellers can easily and securely make digital payments at millions of merchant establishments equipped with UPI QRs across the country. This innovative solution is yet another step forward in our mission to make digital payments more accessible and convenient for people everywhere."
As per the company, the facility can be availed on arrival - across Thomas Cook’s airport counters.
Here are the steps to do so:
  1. On arrival at the airport, encash foreign currency at Thomas Cook’s counter.
  2. Instead of collecting INR in cash, Thomas Cook’s forex expert will assist the customer to open a Pine Labs Fave Money prepaid account and load the INR value
  3. The customer can then download Pine Labs’ Fave app, sign in and can start using the pre-loaded INR amount by scanning any UPI QR code at merchant outlets pan India
  4. On departure, any balance can be encashed by the customer at Thomas Cook’s airport counters.
    5. ALSO READ | India launches UPI integration with Singapore's PayNow
    Commenting on the launch, B Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs, said, "UPI is India’s incredible contribution to the world when it comes to digital payments, and a quick onboarding on the Fave app will allow these visitors to pay digitally via UPI using our Fave mobile app. We thank our partner Thomas Cook and NPCI for this pioneering collaboration."
    NPCI offers a range of payment solutions such as UPI, IMPS, BHIM, NETC, and RuPay, with UPI being the most popular. It allows users to transfer money from one bank account to another in real-time using their mobile phones.
    (Edited by : Anshul)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    digital paymentG20UPI

    Shows

    View All

    Top Budget Opinions

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      X