Pine Labs and Thomas Cook India partner to enable UPI payments to merchants from G20 nations

Pine Labs, a merchant commerce omnichannel platform, and Thomas Cook (India) Limited, a foreign exchange service provider, have partnered with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), in a pioneering initiative to ensure safe, seamless, convenient merchant payments via UPI for foreign nationals from G20 countries, the company said via an exchange filing.

The foreign nationals from G20 countries can avail convenient merchant payments on arrival, using the Pine Lab's prepaid payment product Fave Money that allows the ability to pay digitally via UPI on their mobile phones, the company said.

"Fave Money allows travellers from G20 countries the ability to pay digitally via their mobile phone at millions of merchant establishments in India using UPI," the company added.

The prepaid payment product is issued by Pine Labs under the Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI) authorisation obtained from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It is powered by its proprietary issuing platform Qwikcilver and is integrated with the Fave mobile app.

Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI, said, "With the Fave app powered by Pine Lab’s issuing platform Qwikcilver, travellers can easily and securely make digital payments at millions of merchant establishments equipped with UPI QRs across the country. This innovative solution is yet another step forward in our mission to make digital payments more accessible and convenient for people everywhere."

As per the company, the facility can be availed on arrival - across Thomas Cook’s airport counters.

Here are the steps to do so:

On arrival at the airport, encash foreign currency at Thomas Cook’s counter.

Instead of collecting INR in cash, Thomas Cook’s forex expert will assist the customer to open a Pine Labs Fave Money prepaid account and load the INR value

The customer can then download Pine Labs’ Fave app, sign in and can start using the pre-loaded INR amount by scanning any UPI QR code at merchant outlets pan India

On departure, any balance can be encashed by the customer at Thomas Cook’s airport counters.

Commenting on the launch, B Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs, said, " UPI is India’s incredible contribution to the world when it comes to digital payments, and a quick onboarding on the Fave app will allow these visitors to pay digitally via UPI using our Fave mobile app. We thank our partner Thomas Cook and NPCI for this pioneering collaboration."

NPCI offers a range of payment solutions such as UPI, IMPS, BHIM, NETC, and RuPay, with UPI being the most popular. It allows users to transfer money from one bank account to another in real-time using their mobile phones.