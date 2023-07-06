PhonePe launches one-stop POS solution for merchant partners

The device comes preloaded with the PhonePe POS App and supports transactions through tap/swipe/dip and interoperable dynamic QR codes.

PhonePe on Thursday announced the launch of its Point-of-sale (POS) device that enables merchants to accept payments via Debit Cards, Credit Cards and UPI, providing them with a simple and seamless settlement experience. The device comes preloaded with the PhonePe POS App and supports transactions through tap/swipe/dip and interoperable dynamic QR codes.

The POS device, built on the Android platform, revolutionises the checkout experience for businesses. Whether customers are at the counter, table, delivery location, or anywhere with cellular coverage, the device simplifies the entire process, elevating the customer experience. Its reliability and security are topnotch, backed by the PCI-PTS 6 certification, safeguarding both merchant and consumer data, PhonePe said in a statement.

With automatic batch closure and unified reconciliation, the device becomes a one-stop solution for hasslefree account settlement, streamlining merchant operations. The device is offered at a nominal monthly rental, and comes with world-class product quality and service from PhonePe.

The PhonePe POS device includes a superior touchscreen display, a powerful processor for rapid response times, long battery life, a built-in printer allowing n-the-spot receipts printing, along with WiFi and 4G connectivity via a sim-card.

Speaking on the announcement, Vivek Lohcheb, Head of Offline Business at PhonePe said, "The PhonePe POS device, a one-stop solution, empowers merchant partners to elevate the purchasing experience for their consumers. It features a unified and cohesive interface that supports various modes of payment, providing convenience and flexibility. By accepting credit and debit transactions, merchants can expect an increase in their average ticket size, ultimately driving overall business growth."