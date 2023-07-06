CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsPhonePe launches one stop POS solution for merchant partners

PhonePe launches one-stop POS solution for merchant partners

PhonePe launches one-stop POS solution for merchant partners
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 6, 2023 4:20:56 PM IST (Published)

The device comes preloaded with the PhonePe POS App and supports transactions through tap/swipe/dip and interoperable dynamic QR codes.

PhonePe on Thursday announced the launch of its Point-of-sale (POS) device that enables merchants to accept payments via Debit Cards, Credit Cards and UPI, providing them with a simple and seamless settlement experience. The device comes preloaded with the PhonePe POS App and supports transactions through tap/swipe/dip and interoperable dynamic QR codes.

Live TV

Loading...

The POS device, built on the Android platform, revolutionises the checkout experience for businesses. Whether customers are at the counter, table, delivery location, or anywhere with cellular coverage, the device simplifies the entire process, elevating the customer experience. Its reliability and security are topnotch, backed by the PCI-PTS 6 certification, safeguarding both merchant and consumer data, PhonePe said in a statement.
With automatic batch closure and unified reconciliation, the device becomes a one-stop solution for hasslefree account settlement, streamlining merchant operations. The device is offered at a nominal monthly rental, and comes with world-class product quality and service from PhonePe.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X