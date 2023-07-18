PhonePe launches health insurance plans with monthly subscriptions: How to avail

PhonePe said it has so far sold more than 56 lakh policies. PhonePe Insurance platform has also sold policies across 98 percent of India’s PIN codes and has served more than 20 crore vehicle insurance quotes.
PhonePe Insurance Broking Services on Tuesday announced the launch of health insurance plans offering comprehensive insurance in partnership with insurers. With this, PhonePe has also introduced Unified Payments Interface (UPI) monthly mode of payment, making them affordable for customers, the platform said in a statement.
Commenting on the launch, Hemant Gala, Vice President Financial Services at PhonePe said, "One of the biggest barriers in buying health insurance has been affordability and we have solved the same by creating health insurance marketplace focused on monthly payments."
PhonePe has so far sold more than 56 lakh policies. PhonePe Insurance platform has also sold policies across 98 percent of India’s PIN codes and has served more than 20 crore vehicle insurance quotes, it said.
These health insurance plans, which come with coverage up to Rs 1 crore, allow users to choose any hospital room without any cap/limit. A user can also avail of features like a bonus cover up to 7 times the base cover amount for each claim free year. The health insurance plans being offered by PhonePe Insurance Broking are accompanied by pre and post-sales assistance to help users make informed decisions, file claims and access other services.
How to purchase health insurance on PhonePe:
Step 1:
Enter basic details for all the members to be insured
Step 2: Proceed to the quotes page, select the desired quote and move to the next page to enter personal and health details
Step 3: Review the information and either set up monthly mandate or pay annually
