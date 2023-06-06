CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
PhonePe Group launches account aggregator service: Here's how it works

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 6, 2023 12:50:32 PM IST (Updated)

PhonePe's Account Aggregator service will allow Indian consumers to consent to and share all their financial data for several use cases such as applying for loans, buying new insurance, getting investment advice, etc.

PhonePe Group, which recently received the NBFC-AA license from Reserve Bank of India (RBI), announced the launch of its Account Aggregator (AA) services through its wholly-owned subsidiary PhonePe Technology Services Pvt Ltd (PTSPL).

PTSPL’s Account Aggregator service will allow Indian consumers to consent to and share all their financial data, such as bank statements, insurance policies and tax filings with regulated financial institutions or FIUs (Financial Information Users) for several use cases such as applying for loans, buying new insurance, getting investment advice, etc, PhonePe said in a statement on Tuesday.
Consumers can request, pause or revoke any ongoing data consent directly from aa.phonepe.com or from within the PhonePe app itself, it said.
