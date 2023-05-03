PhonePe goes live with UPI LITE — Check steps to activate it on your app

UPI LITE on PhonePe is supported by all major banks and is accepted at all UPI merchants and QRs across the country.

PhonePe on Wednesday said that it has gone live with the UPI LITE feature on its app. The feature allows users to initiate low-value payments under Rs 200, with a single tap from their UPI LITE account without entering a PIN. The transaction is processed directly by debiting the on-device UPI LITE balance without involving the customers’ banks’ (remitter bank) core banking systems in real-time, PhonePe said in a statement.

"This makes transactions more seamless and even faster than the regular UPI transactions while also increasing the success probability of the transaction," it said.