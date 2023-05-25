The company has already enabled the acceptance of Rupay Credit Cards on UPI across 12 million merchant outlets in the country, achieving the highest merchant penetration in the ecosystem. This widespread acceptance has ensured that customers have ample opportunities to utilize their Rupay credit cards for transactions through UPI.

Digital payment service provider PhonePe on Thursday announced that it became the first digital payments app to enable the linkage of 2 lakh Rupay credit cards to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). It has also processed a Total Payment Value (TPV) of Rs 150 crore through Rupay Credit on UPI.

This widespread acceptance has ensured that customers have ample opportunities to utilize their Rupay credit cards for transactions through UPI, a release said.PhonePe, on the consumer front, has been driving adoption by providing seamless and intuitive nudges within its app.

These contextual communications, as per the service provider, encourage customers to embrace Rupay credit cards through UPI as their preferred payment option, it added.

PhonePe aims to collaborate closely with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to further expand the penetration of Rupay Credit in the country through enhanced functionalities. The company believes that Rupay cards on UPI have the potential to revolutionise credit access and usage within the ecosystem.

Expressing her excitement about the achievement, Sonika Chandra, Vice President, Consumer Platform and Payments, PhonePe, said, "We are thrilled to become the first payments app to link two lakh Rupay credit cards to UPI. We believe that Rupay cards on UPI will revolutionise the access and use of credit in the ecosystem, and we are committed to offering comprehensive solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers and merchants. Similar to any other credit instrument, MDR is applicable for Rupay on UPI and our merchant partners are enthusiastically adopting and driving the use of Rupay among customers."

Founded in December 2015, PhonePe has digitised over 3.5 crore offline merchants across various tiers, covering 99 percent of pin codes in the country. It was recently recognized as the Most Trusted Brand for Digital Payments in the Brand Trust Report 2022 by Trust Research Advisory (TRA).