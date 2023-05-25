English
    PhonePe becomes first payment app to link 2 lakh Rupay credit cards to UPI

    By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023 8:43:24 PM IST (Published)

    The company has already enabled the acceptance of Rupay Credit Cards on UPI across 12 million merchant outlets in the country, achieving the highest merchant penetration in the ecosystem. This widespread acceptance has ensured that customers have ample opportunities to utilize their Rupay credit cards for transactions through UPI.

    Digital payment service provider PhonePe on Thursday announced that it became the first digital payments app to enable the linkage of 2 lakh Rupay credit cards to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). It has also processed a Total Payment Value (TPV) of Rs 150 crore through Rupay Credit on UPI.

    The company has already enabled the acceptance of Rupay Credit Cards on UPI across 12 million merchant outlets in the country, achieving the highest merchant penetration in the ecosystem.
    This widespread acceptance has ensured that customers have ample opportunities to utilize their Rupay credit cards for transactions through UPI, a release said.PhonePe, on the consumer front, has been driving adoption by providing seamless and intuitive nudges within its app.
