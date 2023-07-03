PGIM India Mutual Fund allows fresh SIPs in international schemes from today

In June 2022 PGIM MF allowed lumpsum investment of Rs 2 lakh per day per PAN basis in the schemes. It also allowed investments through already registered SIPs and STPs but did not allow fresh registrations of SIPs and STPs.
PGIM Mutual Fund has allowed investments in its international schemes through systematic investment plans (SIP) and systematic transfer plans (STP) along with lumpsum investments from July 3, 2023. These include PGIM India Global Equity Opportunities Fund, PGIM India Emerging Markets Equity Fund, and PGIM India Global Select Real Estate Securities Fund of Fund.
The fund house had in February 2022 stopped these investments after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) advised mutual funds to stop further investments in foreign stocks to avoid breach of industry-wide overseas limits, According to a SEBI circular, released on June 3, 2021, a mutual fund can make up to $1 billion in overseas investments, and overall industry limit is $7 billion.
Later, the capital market regular allowed fund houses to accept money in their schemes investing overseas up to the headroom available without breaching the overseas investment limits. The earlier directive was mainly due to the mutual fund industry crossing the mandated $7 billion limit for overseas investments. The later meltdown in global stocks reduced the cumulative value of investments made by all the mutual fund houses together.
In June 2022 PGIM MF allowed lumpsum investment of Rs 2 lakh per day per PAN basis in the schemes. It also allowed investments through already registered SIPs and STPs but did not allow fresh registrations of SIPs and STPs.
About the funds
PGIM India Global Equity Opportunities Fund
The scheme predominantly invests in the units of PGIM Jennison Global Equity Opportunities Fund (the Underlying Fund), and or similar mutual funds, having an investment objective, strategy and risk profile similar to the stated underlying fund. The PGIM Jennison Global Equity Opportunities Fund’s investment ideas are generated by the investment teams research analysts, as well as by a screening process that identifies companies with fundamental characteristics the team believes will contribute to longer term performance, as per the fund house.
PGIM India Emerging Markets Equity Fund
The scheme predominantly invests in the units of PGIM Jennison Emerging Markets Equity Fund (the Underlying Fund).
Here are the returns of the fund:
|Period Invested for
|Rs 10,000 Invested on
|Latest Value
|Absolute Returns
|Annualised Returns
|1 Week
|23-Jun-23
|9964.9
|-0.35%
|-
|1 Month
|30-May-23
|10225
|2.25%
|-
|3 Month
|29-Mar-23
|10142.9
|1.43%
|-
|6 Month
|30-Dec-22
|10142.9
|1.43%
|-
|YTD
|30-Dec-22
|10142.9
|1.43%
|-
|1 Year
|30-Jun-22
|9146.5
|-8.54%
|-8.53%
|2 Year
|30-Jun-21
|5501.2
|-44.99%
|-25.83%
|3 Year
|30-Jun-20
|7888.9
|-21.11%
|-7.60%
|5 Year
|29-Jun-18
|8261.8
|-17.38%
|-3.74%
|10 Year
|28-Jun-13
|10317.9
|3.18%
|0.31%
|Since Inception
|11-Sep-07
|11360
|13.60%
|0.81%
(Source: Moneycontrol)
PGIM India Global Select Real Estate Securities Fund of Fund
The scheme invests in units of PGIM Global Select Real Estate Securities Fund (the underlying fund).
Here are the returns of the fund:
|Period Invested for
|Rs 10,000 Invested on
|Latest Value
|Absolute Returns
|Annualised Returns
|1 Week
|23-Jun-23
|10385.1
|3.85%
|-
|1 Month
|30-May-23
|10183.1
|1.83%
|-
|3 Month
|29-Mar-23
|10300.9
|3.01%
|-
|6 Month
|30-Dec-22
|10241.7
|2.42%
|-
|YTD
|30-Dec-22
|10241.7
|2.42%
|-
|1 Year
|30-Jun-22
|10079.3
|0.79%
|0.79%
|Since Inception
|03-Dec-21
|8900
|-11.00%
|-7.14%
(Source: Moneycontrol)
