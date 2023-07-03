CNBC TV18
PGIM India Mutual Fund allows fresh SIPs in international schemes from today

By Anshul  Jul 3, 2023 12:42:32 PM IST (Published)

In June 2022 PGIM MF allowed lumpsum investment of Rs 2 lakh per day per PAN basis in the schemes. It also allowed investments through already registered SIPs and STPs but did not allow fresh registrations of SIPs and STPs.

PGIM Mutual Fund has allowed investments in its international schemes through systematic investment plans (SIP) and systematic transfer plans (STP) along with lumpsum investments from July 3, 2023. These include PGIM India Global Equity Opportunities Fund, PGIM India Emerging Markets Equity Fund, and PGIM India Global Select Real Estate Securities Fund of Fund.

The fund house had in February 2022 stopped these investments after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) advised mutual funds to stop further investments in foreign stocks to avoid breach of industry-wide overseas limits, According to a SEBI circular, released on June 3, 2021, a mutual fund can make up to $1 billion in overseas investments, and overall industry limit is $7 billion.
Later, the capital market regular allowed fund houses to accept money in their schemes investing overseas up to the headroom available without breaching the overseas investment limits. The earlier directive was mainly due to the mutual fund industry crossing the mandated $7 billion limit for overseas investments. The later meltdown in global stocks reduced the cumulative value of investments made by all the mutual fund houses together.
