homepersonal finance NewsPension fund regulator makes it mandatory to upload withdrawal/KYC documents to exit NPS

Pension fund regulator makes it mandatory to upload withdrawal/KYC documents to exit NPS

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 23, 2023 6:42:23 PM IST (Updated)

PFRDA said this common proposal for exit from NPS and for buying annuity from ASP facilitates parallel processing of the lump sum component and annuity due to which "the time taken by ASPs while issuing Annuity Policies is significantly reduced which results in faster subscriber servicing and timely annuity issuance".

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on Thursday made it mandatory to upload withdrawal or KYC documents to make it easier for subscribers to take benefit of their annuity or withdraw from the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

Recommended Articles

View All

5 ways to save tax without making any investment

Feb 23, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Lawyer's Logics: Can GSTAT be a blessing for tax payers — explained

Feb 23, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Deadline to increase your pension contribution nears — Five things to know before availing it

Feb 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Coach-Soch: Web3 opportunity for India — now or never

Feb 23, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


In a press release, PFRDA said it has, in regulatory collaboration with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI), has simplified the process of "buying annuity wherein Annuity Service Providers (ASPs) shall use the NPS withdrawal form submitted at the time of exit by the subscribers at nodal officers/POPs for issuing Annuity".
ASPs are Life Insurance Companies regulated by IRDAI and empanelled with PFRDA to serve NPS Subscribers and secure their old age with a regular stream of periodical income.
PFRDA said this common proposal for exit from NPS and for buying annuity from ASP facilitates parallel processing of the lump sum component and annuity due to which "the time taken by ASPs while issuing Annuity Policies is significantly reduced which results in faster subscriber servicing and timely annuity issuance".
Also read: Liquid funds a viable alternative to savings accounts: Nuvama Wealth
PFRDA said the mandatory upload of documents will come into effect on April 1, 2023. It further said the subscribers and the associated nodal officers/POPs/corporates need to ensure that the following documents uploaded in the respective CRA user interface are to be legible:
  • NPS Exit/Withdrawal Form
  • Proof of Identity and address as specified in the withdrawal form
  • Bank account proof
  • Copy of PRAN card
    • PFRDA said the process flow is further illustrated in an annexure for ready reference of stakeholders. "All nodal offices/POPs/Corporate can educate the associated subscribers about the importance of upload of documents and perform suitable quality checks about the legibility of those documents," it added.
    Also read: 5 ways to save tax without making any investment
    First Published: Feb 23, 2023 6:35 PM IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    IRDAINational Pension SchemeNPSPFRDA

    Next Article

    The risk of ignoring risk while investing in mutual funds