Personal loan or credit card loan: Which is the right choice to meet your financial shortfall?

Availing personal loans is one of the quickest and hence, most popular option for meeting financial shortfalls. However, credit card holders have an additional option for financing fund shortages â€” loans against credit cards. As the features of both options are quite similar, choosing between the two can be difficult for credit cardholders. A comparative analysis of both options can help them choose between the two.

Processing time

Being pre-approved loans, loan against credit card have one of the quickest processing time of all loans. As there is no requirement for any physical documentation, all that a cardholder need is to apply online through internet banking or call up the customer care number. The fund disbursal in most cases is almost instant. In case of personal loan, the loan applicant is required to submit his payslips/ITR forms and KYC documents to get his loan processed. This requires time, taking up to a week or even more in some cases.

Loan eligibility

Credit card loans are offered to existing cardholders on the basis of their card type, card spendsÂ and their bill repayment history. In the case of personal loans, the loan eligibility will depend on their overall monthly income, credit score, job profile and other criterion. Moreover, it is also not mandatory for the loan applicant to have an existing relationship with the lender while applying for a personal loan.

Loan amount

Rs 15 lakh. A few banks and NBFCs also claim to offer higher loan amounts. The quantum of loan will primarily depend on your repayment capacity and loan tenure. In the case of loan against credit card, the cardholder can apply only for up to a pre-determined proportion of his credit limit. The loan will block the credit limit up to extent of the sanctioned loan amount. As you pay the EMIs, your credit limit will be freed accordingly. Thus, loan against credit card will adversely impact your ability to spend through that card and thereby, your ability to deal with financial exigencies in future. However, some banks have also started offering loan against credit card over and above the credit limit of the cardholder.

Interest rate

While personal loan interest rates can range anywhere from 10.99 percent to 24 percent p.a. depending on the lender and credit profile of the applicant, the interest rate for loans against credit cards is usually higher by at least 1 percent from the personal loan rates available from the same lender. Hence, prefer personal loans over loan against credit card if you can wait for up to a week.

Loan tenure

Personal loan tenure usually ranges between 1 to 5 years. However, some lenders like HSBC Bank offer a minimum tenure of 6 months. Similarly, maximum tenure offered by Tata Capital goes up to 6 years. The upper limit of loan tenure in case of credit card loan ranges between 4-5 years while the minimum loan tenure can be as short as 3 months. Thus, opt for a credit card loan if you are confident to pay off the loan amount in less than a year.

Processing charges

There is not much of a difference between the processing fee charged in case of personal loans and loan against credit card. In case of personal loans, the charge can go up to up to 3 percent of the loan amount. However, many lenders waive off personal loans, like during festive seasons. Processing fee in case of loan against credit card can go up to 2.5 percent of the loan amount. Hence, compare the processing fee charged by your existing credit card issuer with that of personal loans offered by various lenders before taking the final call.

Conclusion

Opt for a loan against credit card if required loan amount is small and the requirement is immediate. Being a pre-approved one, loan against credit card offers instant disbursal with zero documentation. Else, prefer personal loans as they provide higher loan amount along with lower interest rates and longer tenure in most cases. Start your loan application process by first checking out with your primary banker and credit card issuers to find out their personal loan and loan against credit card offers. Then, visit online financial marketplaces to find out the personal loans offers from other lenders.