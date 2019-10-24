Personal Finance
Personal income tax cut to spur demand in the works, says report
Updated : October 24, 2019 07:31 PM IST
The government is planning to cut tax for individuals to accelerate consumer demand and spur growth, reported Bloomberg.
The government is considering an increase. in the taxable income limits — especially the Rs 10 lakh slab — which attracts a 30 percent rate, the report said.
