Performance-linked mutual funds to return management fees in case of underperformance

The proposal for performance-based incentives in mutual funds has got mixed reactions from the industry and experts. Many are wondering how total expense ratios (TERs) in these funds will be calculated. Recently, Anant Barua, Executive Director, Sebi also said that a working group has been set up by Sebi which is looking at the proposal for performance-based TER in mutual funds.

Even though the proposal is still in preliminary stages, the market regulator has shared some brief pointers with the Sebi Mutual Fund Committee, a source told CNBC TV18.

Industry sources tell CNBC TV 18 that a basic proposal for a new category of performance-linked mutual fund schemes has been sent to AMFI by the market regulator. A source with direct knowledge of the matter told CNBC TV18 that SEBI is looking at two scenarios for calculating the TERs in these performance based schemes. The market regulator has told the MF committee that the benchmark for the Performance based TER can be a tracking difference adjusted benchmark.

Sources familiar with the developments say that the proposal that Sebi's working group is looking at is that the Base TER in these schemes can be charged during the time investor remains invested and at the time of redemption the management fees can be charged based on the annualised returns received by the Investor. In this case, the base TER for performance linked TER schemes may be fixed at much lower than the existing TER limit. Sources say that the base TER can be almost half of existing TER limit and the additional charge/ management charges can be charged only if the scheme outperforms the benchmark.

Another proposal for this new category is that the TER inclusive of management fees may be charged by the AMC and while redemption by the investor if the scheme has not performed, the management fees charged to the investor should be returned back along with the redemption amount. Both the proposal are still under consideration by the market regulator and the SEBI MF committee.

A consultation paper on the same is expected to come out soon. Experts believe that even though the proposal has a good intent and may encourage better performance, there is also a chance of higher churning in these performance based schemes. Industry sources suggest that this is all a part of Sebi’s mission to rationalise TERs and male sure that higher fees are charged only when investors get something over and above the index performance.

SEBI had initiated a study on existing expense ratios of mutual fund schemes. Currently, the total expense ratio includes management fee and other expenses, and is charged from investors irrespective of whether a scheme is performing well or not. There have been big inflows into index funds because many schemes, especially large cap funds failed to beat their benchmarks in the last few years.