Performance-linked mutual funds to return management fees in case of underperformance

Even though the proposal is still in preliminary stages, the market regulator has shared some brief pointers with the Sebi Mutual Fund Committee, a source told CNBC TV18.
The proposal for performance-based incentives in mutual funds has got mixed reactions from the industry and experts. Many are wondering how total expense ratios (TERs) in these funds will be calculated. Recently, Anant Barua, Executive Director, Sebi also said that a working group has been set up by Sebi which is looking at the proposal for performance-based TER in mutual funds.
Industry sources tell CNBC TV 18 that a basic proposal for a new category of performance-linked mutual fund schemes has been sent to AMFI by the market regulator. A source with direct knowledge of the matter told CNBC TV18 that SEBI is looking at two scenarios for calculating the TERs in these performance based schemes. The market regulator has told the MF committee that the benchmark for the Performance based TER can be a tracking difference adjusted benchmark.