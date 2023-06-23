People in age group of 36-45 invest the most, women prefer lower-risk investments: Grip

It has been widely observed that all financial products have a notable trickle-down effect. Historically, new financial products have often originated within the domain of savvy and sophisticated investors. This phenomenon can be witnessed across various sectors, ranging from mutual funds to insurance.

Grip, an investment platform, has recently revealed data regarding investment behaviour of individuals based on gender, age and cities they reside in. A thorough analysis shows that there is gender distribution ratio of 71.5 percent male and 28.5 percent female on their platform. Since the pandemic, Grip said it has witnessed a high percentage (60 percent as per the last survey) of urban working women exploring diversified investment portfolios, including alternate investments.

“Women investors prefer lower-risk investments and like their portfolio to have regular and stable returns. We see a lot of women on our platform not only investing to save but a majority of them are earning fixed income from a diversified portfolio,” said Nikhil Aggarwal, Founder & CEO at Grip in an interaction with CNBC-TV18.com.

Distribution of investors across different age groups

Broadly, Aggarwal said he would define the retail investors on the platform into three age groups- 18-25 years, 26-35 years and 36-45+ years.

“The youngest retail investors on our platform, aged 18-25 years, form over 12 percent of total users on our platform, debunking the myth that young users are not investing. This age group has a small but substantial investment value, over 3 percent of overall i nvestments on the platform. The age group of 26-35 years holds a big chunk in terms of presence in the investor population on Grip, constituting over 40 percent of the total investors,” he said.

They are a more cautious and regular investor, who understand and actively engage in wealth creation, and are long term investors with their investment allocation touching 21 percent of the total investments on the platform.

"The 36-45+ age group forms the bulk of investors on Grip. These are active investors with varied portfolios, who now understand and value the addition of alternate investments in their portfolio. With over 47 percent of investors on platform belonging to this age group, they are the biggest contributors in terms of investment on the platform, about 74 percent," Aggarwal told CNBC-TV18.com.

Age of investors and frequency of their investments

The younger audience, Aggarwal said, has started exploring alternate investments for quick and fixed returns. For a bit more experienced but still new age investors, alternative investment is all about getting non-market linked but high returns, that help them earn extra or fixed income by investing.

Overview of distribution of investments across different cities

The bulk of investments on Grip's platform come from the top three metros- Mumbai (17.4 percent), Bengaluru (17.1 percent) and Delhi (14.8 percent), with more experienced and mature investors looking at diversification.

"These cities exhibit a strong investor presence traditionally and are considered significant hubs for investment activities . They are followed by Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai, which also attract a notable share of investors, with 6.3 percent, 5.5 percent and 4.9 percent of total investors respectively. These cities demonstrate a moderate level of investment activity and serve as attractive destinations for investors seeking opportunities outside the top-tier cities," Aggarwal added.

The other traditional markets like Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Jaipur have a relatively lower but still notable proportion of investors of around 3 percent each.

Contribution to higher percentage of investments in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai

In recent times, we have observed a similar trend unfolding in the realm of alternative investments.

"As alternative investment options gain traction, they tend to first capture the attention of experienced and well-informed investors in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Gradually, these innovative investment opportunities find their way to a broader spectrum of investors, eventually becoming more accessible and widely adopted," Aggarwal told CNBC-TV18.com.