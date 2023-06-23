People in age group of 36-45 invest the most, women prefer lower-risk investments: Grip

It has been widely observed that all financial products have a notable trickle-down effect. Historically, new financial products have often originated within the domain of savvy and sophisticated investors. This phenomenon can be witnessed across various sectors, ranging from mutual funds to insurance.

Grip, an investment platform, has recently revealed data regarding investment behaviour of individuals based on gender, age and cities they reside in. A thorough analysis shows that there is gender distribution ratio of 71.5 percent male and 28.5 percent female on their platform. Since the pandemic, Grip said it has witnessed a high percentage (60 percent as per the last survey) of urban working women exploring diversified investment portfolios, including alternate investments.

Live TV

Loading...

“Women investors prefer lower-risk investments and like their portfolio to have regular and stable returns. We see a lot of women on our platform not only investing to save but a majority of them are earning fixed income from a diversified portfolio,” said Nikhil Aggarwal, Founder & CEO at Grip in an interaction with CNBC-TV18.com.

Distribution of investors across different age groups

Broadly, Aggarwal said he would define the retail investors on the platform into three age groups- 18-25 years, 26-35 years and 36-45+ years.