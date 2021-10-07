How pensioners can generate and submit 'life certificate' online

Pensioners of all hues are required to submit a 'Life Certificate' or 'Jeevan Praman Certificate' in November every year to Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) such as banks, post offices et al to receive their monthly share. This year people aged 80 years and above, however, can submit their life certificates from October onwards, as per a notification by the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications.

Pensioners can submit their annual life certificates at PDAs either by presenting themselves personally or by delivering a life certificate online.

Pensioners can generate a digital life certificate using a software application and secure Aadhaar based Biometric Authentication System. The Digital Life Certificate (DLC) so generated is stored online and can be accessed by the pensioner and the PDA as and when required.

To generate the certificate, pensioners are first required to register with the 'Jeevan Pramaan' . For the same, they have to download the 'Jeevan Pramaan' app and open it. Thereafter, they should go to new registration, enter Aadhaar number, bank account number, name, mobile number and pension payment order (PPO).

Subsequently, they should generate an ‘Send OTP which will be received on the mentioned number. After entering OTP and validation, a Pramaan ID will be generated

Here are the steps to generate a 'Life Certificate' online:

Step 1:

Log in to 'Jeevan Pramaan' app by using Pramaan ID and OTP.

Step 2: Select the 'Generate Jeevan Pramaan' option and enter Aadhaar number, mobile number.

Step 3: Click on generate OTP.

Step 4: Once OTP is received, enter it.

Step 5: Enter the PPO number, name, name of the disbursing agency, etc.

Step 6: Scan fingerprint/iris and authenticate it using the Aadhaar data.

Jeevan Pramaan will be displayed on the screen and a confirmation message will be sent to the pensioner’s mobile number.

Moreover, one can generate a life certificate via a doorstep digital facility. Under this, pensioner needs to contact the nearest post office, to avail this service. Then they need to place a request for a doorstep visit by the Postman or Gramin Dak Sevak.