Paytm Payments Bank partners with Nexus Malls to help users to digitally pay at parkings with FASTag

India's homegrown Limited (PPBL) on Monday announced that it has partnered with Nexus Malls, one of India's real estate retail platforms, to facilitate convenient payments for car parking at their malls using FASTag. With this, users visiting the mall won’t have to wait in long queues at the parking lot, and can just pay digitally with FASTag.

The bank has enabled digital parking at multiple popular malls across the Nexus Malls portfolio under the Nexus group across the country — Nexus Forum Shantiniketan, Nexus Whitefield, Nexus Koramangala in Bengaluru, Nexus Seawoods in Mumbai, Nexus Indore Central, Treasure Island Mall in Indore, Nexus Amritsar, and Nexus Ahmedabad One. The bank is also in discussion with various stakeholders to implement similar digital payment solutions for parking areas at hospitals, airports and various municipal corporations across several states in India.

The partnership leverages the superior expertise of Secure Parking in providing world class parking management systems globally along with Paytm Payments Bank’s leading position and reach as a FASTag issuer and acquirer and the vast number of consumers visiting Nexus malls across the country. The integration is being done by Secure Parking, which is a leading car parking solution provider and operator in India and manages over 200 properties, mainly leading malls, office buildings, airports, five-star hotels, exhibition centres and public car parks, the company said in a statement.

Paytm Payments Bank Spokesperson said, “As one of the leaders in the FASTag program, we have enabled consumers to digitally pay at more than 240 toll plazas across the country. We strive to constantly innovate and bring enhanced digital solutions for all, the latest being adoption of FASTag for digital payments at car parking. This will help thousands of commuters visiting popular malls of Nexus across the country by providing them with a convenient payment option along with an enhanced customer experience during entry and exit from the mall parking.”

Paytm FASTag has gained popularity for its instant activation and superior customer care support. It also allows users to pay directly from the Paytm Wallet without the need to create any separate account for recharge. PPBL is the largest issuer of FASTags in the country and is also one of the largest acquirers of toll plazas for the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) program, offering an interoperable nationwide toll payment solution.