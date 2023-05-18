Paytm partners with SBI Card, NPCI to launch next-gen co-branded RuPay credit cards

Cardholders will receive cashback of 3 percent on Paytm SBI Card on booking movie and travel tickets on the Paytm app, 2 percent cashback on all other purchases on Paytm App and 1 percent cashback on spends elsewhere.

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), that owns the brand Paytm, on Thursday said it has partnered with pure-play credit card issuer SBI Card to launch Paytm SBI Card on the RuPay network. The Paytm and SBI Card partnership, which began in 2020, is now expanding with the addition of National Payments Corporation of India's RuPay, as all three homegrown brands join forces to further drive the growth of inclusive, digital-first financial services in India, OCL said in a statement.

"The next-generation co-branded card redefines the credit card experience by offering exceptional rewards and benefits for its users. As a welcome benefit, customers can enjoy privileges worth up to Rs 75,000 with a complimentary Paytm First Membership that also includes OTT platform membership, flight tickets discounts through Paytm app," it said.

Designed for the digitally savvy, the cards offer rewards and savings when used on the Paytm App and millions of online and offline stores. Cardholders will receive cashback of 3 percent on Paytm SBI Card on booking movie and travel tickets on the Paytm app, 2 percent cashback on all other purchases on Paytm App and 1 percent cashback on spends elsewhere.