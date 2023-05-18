English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsPaytm partners with SBI Card, NPCI to launch next gen co branded RuPay credit cards

Paytm partners with SBI Card, NPCI to launch next-gen co-branded RuPay credit cards

Paytm partners with SBI Card, NPCI to launch next-gen co-branded RuPay credit cards
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 18, 2023 1:31:20 PM IST (Published)

Cardholders will receive cashback of 3 percent on Paytm SBI Card on booking movie and travel tickets on the Paytm app, 2 percent cashback on all other purchases on Paytm App and 1 percent cashback on spends elsewhere.

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), that owns the brand Paytm, on Thursday said it has partnered with pure-play credit card issuer SBI Card to launch Paytm SBI Card on the RuPay network. The Paytm and SBI Card partnership, which began in 2020, is now expanding with the addition of National Payments Corporation of India's RuPay, as all three homegrown brands join forces to further drive the growth of inclusive, digital-first financial services in India, OCL said in a statement.

Live Tv

Loading...

"The next-generation co-branded card redefines the credit card experience by offering exceptional rewards and benefits for its users. As a welcome benefit, customers can enjoy privileges worth up to Rs 75,000 with a complimentary Paytm First Membership that also includes OTT platform membership, flight tickets discounts through Paytm app," it said.
ALSO READ | Making UPI payments using credit cards — can it derail your financial discipline?
Designed for the digitally savvy, the cards offer rewards and savings when used on the Paytm App and millions of online and offline stores. Cardholders will receive cashback of 3 percent on Paytm SBI Card on booking movie and travel tickets on the Paytm app, 2 percent cashback on all other purchases on Paytm App and 1 percent cashback on spends elsewhere.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X