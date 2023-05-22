Paytm Money launches bond investing on its platform

Bonds are a safe option for investors who are looking at a steady income and fixed returns on their investments and can diversify their portfolio for good returns, Paytm Money said.

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), that owns the brand Paytm, on Monday said that its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money Limited has launched bonds platform for retail investors in India. The company is simplifying bonds for retail investors and enabling them to invest in three types of bonds – government, corporate and tax-free, the company said.

"Having been the first to bring easy investments in direct mutual funds and equity investments, Paytm Money continues to be at the forefront of innovation in the Indian capital markets. Bonds on Paytm money app presents investors all relevant information at one place, and converts everything to yield so investors can analyse and understand the returns they can earn," it said.

"Now, investors will not have to go to different sources for information on coupon vs yield, clean price vs dirty price, coupon frequency, coupon record dates etc, and instead find it all on one dashboard on the Paytm Money app," it added.

The company believes that investing in debt markets in India is still very new and the country has the potential to have 100 million investors, for whom bonds would be the best way to enter capital markets.

Bonds are a safe option for investors who are looking at a steady income and fixed returns on their investments and can diversify their portfolio for good returns. One can invest in Government of India Bonds, with maturity ranging from 16 days to 39 years, giving investors great flexibility in managing their investments across all time horizons. The yield on these bonds are currently between 7-7.3 percent per annum. Further, bonds can be sold on the market at any time, without any premature penalty/lock in, giving investors flexibility in managing their investments.

Tax free bonds are a great investment for Indians. One can invest in tax free bonds, issued by PSUs, like NHAI, IRFC, REC etc at yields of up to 5.8 percent per annum, and maturity, ranging from 5 months to 13 years. Investors, who wish to expand their portfolio, can also look at corporate bonds like Indiabulls Housing Finance, Edelweiss etc where depending on the credit profile of the company, and the maturity of the bond, one can earn up to 15 percent per annum.