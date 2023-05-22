English
Paytm Money launches bond investing on its platform

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 22, 2023 2:31:47 PM IST (Updated)

Bonds are a safe option for investors who are looking at a steady income and fixed returns on their investments and can diversify their portfolio for good returns, Paytm Money said.

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), that owns the brand Paytm, on Monday said that its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money Limited has launched bonds platform for retail investors in India. The company is simplifying bonds for retail investors and enabling them to invest in three types of bonds – government, corporate and tax-free, the company said.

"Having been the first to bring easy investments in direct mutual funds and equity investments, Paytm Money continues to be at the forefront of innovation in the Indian capital markets. Bonds on Paytm money app presents investors all relevant information at one place, and converts everything to yield so investors can analyse and understand the returns they can earn," it said.
"Now, investors will not have to go to different sources for information on coupon vs yield, clean price vs dirty price, coupon frequency, coupon record dates etc, and instead find it all on one dashboard on the Paytm Money app," it added.
