Paytm and HDFC ERGO launch ‘Payment Protect' to insure your mobile transactions

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), that owns the brand Paytm, on Monday launched ‘Paytm Payment Protect’, a group insurance plan in association with HDFC ERGO General Insurance to insure transactions made through UPI across all apps and wallets. With this new insurance offering, which comes at a cost of as low as Rs 30 per annum, users can now secure themselves against mobile fraudulent transactions up to Rs 10,000.

Higher cover options for cover up to Rs 1 lakh per annum will soon be added to the product, Paytm said in a statement.

"As a first-of-its-kind offering, this product is aimed to further enhance the trusted digital payments experience and increase the adoption of the same in the country. Paytm is a pioneer of mobile payments, with a trusted and vast reach, which HDFC ERGO will now leverage to drive its affordable and comprehensive insurance plans," it said.

Commenting on the launch of this unique policy, Bhavesh Gupta, CEO of Lending and Head of Payments at Paytm, said, “We are offering an insurance cover with convenient claims with a vision to safeguard users and fight cyber crimes. Our partnership with HDFC ERGO is aligned with our mission of spreading financial awareness and propelling safer digital payments adoption in the country.”

Parthanil Ghosh, President, Retail Business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, said, “The use of mobile wallets and UPI has increased exponentially, especially after the pandemic. While it brings ease and convenience, it also makes one susceptible to cyber frauds. Our comprehensive insurance offering, coupled with Paytm’s digital access, will boost digital growth and ensure financial inclusion along with protection from cyber frauds across the country.”

To secure all their future digital transactions, consumers can get ‘Payment Protect’ in two simple steps:

1. Search for ‘Payment Protect’ on the Paytm app

2. Enter the name, mobile number and tap on ‘Proceed to Pay’

