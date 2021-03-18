  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance

Paying TDS on fixed deposits? Here's how to avoid it

Updated : March 18, 2021 03:17 PM IST

Fixed deposits or FDs, also known as term deposits, are one of the best options for people looking for an assured income as they are risk-free.
Under certain instances, the FD interest becomes subject to tax deducted at source (TDS) deduction.
Paying TDS on fixed deposits? Here's how to avoid it
Published : March 18, 2021 02:18 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

SEBI defends its stance on AT-1 bonds to FinMin: Report

SEBI defends its stance on AT-1 bonds to FinMin: Report

How COVID-19 has impacted fintech, digital payment industry in last 1 year

How COVID-19 has impacted fintech, digital payment industry in last 1 year

Adani Green raises $1.35 bn debt from 12 banks

Adani Green raises $1.35 bn debt from 12 banks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement