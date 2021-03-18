Paying TDS on fixed deposits? Here's how to avoid it Updated : March 18, 2021 03:17 PM IST Fixed deposits or FDs, also known as term deposits, are one of the best options for people looking for an assured income as they are risk-free. Under certain instances, the FD interest becomes subject to tax deducted at source (TDS) deduction. Published : March 18, 2021 02:18 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply