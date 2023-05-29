From PAN-Aadhaar linking to higher EPF pension — Key personal finance deadlines in June 2023

As we are approaching June 2023, a lot of financial deadlines await us. Here we list key personal finance deadlines that you should be aware of

June 2023 is significant from a personal finance point of view as there are some important tasks to be completed in the month ranging from PAN-Aadhaar linking to applying for higher EPF pension. Missing on these means you would have to pay penalties or face other consequences. Let's take a look at them:

PAN-Aadhaar linking

The Income Tax department has made it mandatory to link permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar by June 30, 2023. While the deadline to link the two without any fine has ended, taxpayers can do the same by paying a fine of Rs 1,000.

This can be done on the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) portal by paying the amount under Challan No. ITNS 280 with Major head 0021 (Income Tax Other than Companies) and Minor head 500 (Other Receipts).