Have you linked your PAN with Aadhaar? Know steps to check status online

The Income Tax department has said that it is mandatory to link permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar by March 31, 2023. It added that the unlinked PAN will become inoperative from April 1, 2023.

The deadline to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar number, with a fine of Rs 1,000 will end on March 31, 2023. Linking the two is mandatory for certain services. While income tax returns (ITRs) can be filed without linking the two, the tax department does not process the returns until PAN and Aadhaar are linked.

While some may have recently linked the two, others may not remember if they have done the seeding. So, there was ways how users check the status of the seeding both online as well as offline.

Here are the steps to check Aadhaar-PAN card linking status online:

Step 1:

Visit Income Tax e-filing website and go to Aadhaar status

Step 2: Enter PAN and Aadhaar Number

Step 3: Click on 'View Link Aadhaar Status'. The status of the linking will be displayed in the next screen

If not linked, users can visit the official e-filing website of the Income Tax (I-T) department to do the seeding. For paying Rs 1,000 as fine , they need to visit the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) portal and pay amount under Challan No. ITNS 280 with Major head 0021 (Income Tax Other than Companies) and Minor head 500 (Other Receipts).

Here is a step-by-step process to pay PAN-Aadhaar linking late fees:

Step 1: Visit the official e-filing website of the Income Tax (I-T) Department to link the two. When it asks for payment, click on the link and users will be redirected to NSDL website.

Step 2: Under the options available, proceed under Challan No. ITNS 280 to submit PAN-Aadhaar link request

Step 3: Select the tax applicable from there. The payment should be done under Major head 0021 (Income Tax Other than Companies) and Minor head 500 (Other Receipts) in a single challan

Step 4: Select the preferred payment mode and enter details

Step 6: Enter PAN, address and assessment year

Step 7: Enter the Captcha and make payment