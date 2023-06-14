PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline nears: Here's what happens if you don't do it by June 30

3 Min(s) Read
The Income Tax department has said that it is mandatory to link permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar by June 30, 2023. It added that the unlinked PAN will become inoperative from July 1, 2023.
What is the exempt category?
The 'exempt category', according to a notification issued by the Union Finance Ministry in May 2017, are those individuals residing in the states of Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya; a non-resident as per the Income-tax Act, 1961; of the age of 80 years or more at any time during the previous year and a person not a citizen of India.