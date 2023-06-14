CNBC TV18
PAN Aadhaar linking deadline nears: Here's what happens if you don't do it by June 30

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline nears: Here's what happens if you don't do it by June 30

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline nears: Here's what happens if you don't do it by June 30
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By Anshul  Jun 14, 2023 4:39:25 PM IST (Updated)

The Income Tax department has said that it is mandatory to link permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar by June 30, 2023. It added that the unlinked PAN will become inoperative from July 1, 2023.

The Income Tax department on Tuesday said that it is mandatory to link permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar by June 30, 2023. "As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar on or before June 30," it said.

What is the exempt category?
The 'exempt category', according to a notification issued by the Union Finance Ministry in May 2017, are those individuals residing in the states of Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya; a non-resident as per the Income-tax Act, 1961; of the age of 80 years or more at any time during the previous year and a person not a citizen of India.
