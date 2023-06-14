PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline nears: Here's what happens if you don't do it by June 30

The Income Tax department has said that it is mandatory to link permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar by June 30, 2023. It added that the unlinked PAN will become inoperative from July 1, 2023.

The Income Tax department on Tuesday said that it is mandatory to link permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar by June 30, 2023. "As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar on or before June 30," it said.

What is the exempt category?